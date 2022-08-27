Revenue staff protest outside DC office at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 26

The Revenue Patwar Union and the Revenue Kanungo Association today staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in support of their demands. The Nambardar Union state president, Kulwant Singh, and the state general secretary, Harbans Singh, also participated in the protest.

The Patwar Union district president, Princejit Singh, said they had been continuously protesting in support of their demands for the last three months, but the Punjab Government was not listening to them. He said their main demands were inclusion of training period of patwaris recruited in 2016 in service record, reducing probationary period from three to two years, 100 per cent recruitment of naib tehsildars from legal profession, hike in stationary allowance and implementation of the old pension scheme.

He said instead of providing employment to youth, the government recruited retired patwaris. Their union had already stopped work of additional circles in protest, he said. The government abolished1,056 posts of patwari, he added. Now, there were only 92 posts of patwari instead of 118, whereas the workload had increased, he said.

The union warned the government to concede to their demands otherwise they would start agitation.

#fatehgarh sahib