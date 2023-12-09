Rowing meet begins at Sukhna Lake

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

The 43rd Junior Rowing National was declared open on Friday. Teams from 19 states are participating in the single-scull, double-scull, cox-less pairs and cox-less four events of 1 km in 4-lane course organised by the Chandigarh Rowing Association on behalf of the Rowing Federation of India.

“All necessary arrangements have been made to conduct the junior rowing events at the lake,” Rajiv Sharma, organising secretary, said, adding the four-lane 1 km course would see top junior rowers in action during the action-packed event.

#Sukhna Lake Chandigarh