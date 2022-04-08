Sacked Haryana health staff want jobs back, hold march in Panchkula

Panchkula, April 7
Contratual health workers from across the state today gathered in the district and staged a protest against the termination of their services.
The protesters, under the banner of Sarv Karamchari Sangh, Haryana, first gathered at the bus stand and then took out a protest march towards the Civil Hospital campus in Sector 6.
A representative of protesters said as many as 2,212 contractual health workers in the state, who were hired during the Covid emergency, had been sacked since March 31.
Health workers, who have been sacked, are staging protest in every district and have also submitted a memorandum to the MPs/MLAs for their re-employment.
