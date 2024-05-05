SKM, BJP workers face off

Mohali, May 4
Members of the Samyukt Kisaan Morcha and BJP workers were in a face-off today at Saini Market in Lalru today. BJP’s Patiala Lok Sabha seat candidate Preneet Kaur’s daughter, Jai Inder Kaur, had come to inaugurate the party’s election office in Lalru. SKM workers resorted to sloganeering against the BJP. The heavy police force, led by Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg, managed to control the situation. After the inauguration at Lalru, the BJP leaders went to Dera Bassi and Dhakoli to inaugurate the party’s election officers there.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops
Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...
INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds
MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...