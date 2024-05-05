SKM, BJP workers face off

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

Members of the Samyukt Kisaan Morcha and BJP workers were in a face-off today at Saini Market in Lalru today. BJP’s Patiala Lok Sabha seat candidate Preneet Kaur’s daughter, Jai Inder Kaur, had come to inaugurate the party’s election office in Lalru. SKM workers resorted to sloganeering against the BJP. The heavy police force, led by Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg, managed to control the situation. After the inauguration at Lalru, the BJP leaders went to Dera Bassi and Dhakoli to inaugurate the party’s election officers there.

