Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s children cast their votes, urge everyone to exercise their rights

New Delhi, May 25

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son and daughter cast their votes in the sixth phase of the general elections. Priyanka’s son Raihan Rajiv Vadra and daughter Miraya cast their votes in Delhi.

Raihan Rajiv Vadra said, “I think this is a very important election. I urge all youth to vote to save our constitution and to vote in a way that brings positive change.” Miraya, who is also a first time voter urged that everybody should come out and vote.

“Don’t sit idle and make a change,” she said.

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election began on Saturday morning across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray.

All parliamentary seats in Delhi and Haryana will go to the polls in this phase.

The riveting contest in Delhi has AAP and Congress jointly taking on the BJP, which won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the last two elections. While Congress is contesting on three seats in the national capital, AAP is contesting on four. The two parties are part of the INDIA bloc.

Polling has already been completed in 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of general elections. Over 11.13 crore voters including 5.84 crore males, 5.29 crore females, and 5,120 third gender electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Around 11.4 lakh polling officials would be involved in conducting his phase of the election.

