Bibhav sent to 4-day judicial custody

New Delhi, May 24
A Delhi Court on Friday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide and former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar to 4-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.
Association with CM
Bibhav Kumar, a close confidant of Arvind Kejriwal, began his career working at ‘Kabir’, an NGO run by former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. His association with Kejriwal deepened over the years, leading to his appointment as Kejriwal's private secretary in 2015. He managed his personal and political affairs.
Maliwal had alleged that she was beaten by Bibhav Kumar at CM’s residence on May 13. The Delhi Police had arrested Kumar on May 18. He has been in police custody since Saturday.
The police had submitted that a team was yet to arrive from Mumbai which had gone to retain the data from his phone. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution’s plea seeking Kumar’s judicial custody for four days.
The police in their remand request had earlier submitted that Kumar admitted to formatting his iPhone 15 in Mumbai. The police needed to take Kumar there to recover the data, for which his police remand was needed.
Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal, speaking to a news agency said whatever she had alleged in the FIR was true and she was ready for a polygraph or narco test.
