Farmers detained ahead of PM’s visit to Jalandhar

Jalandhar, May 24

The police today arrested and detained farmer leaders from various parts of Doaba region since morning as a preventive measure to ensure the peaceful visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior leaders from Punjab like Manjit Singh Rai, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba), Satnam Sahni, Kashmir Singh etc were detained by the police. The situation was similar in Nawanshahr where the president of Istri Jagriti Manch and others were also detained. Following this, various unions came out in their support and held a dharna outside the police stations. Notably, the farmer unions had planned to organise a peaceful protest against the Prime Minister.

Members of the Pendu Mazdoor Union reached outside the police station and claimed that around 60 farmers were detained by the police when they (farmers) were going to Jalandhar to hold a peaceful protest against Prime Minister Modi.

“This was a peaceful protest. We do not wish to fight with the PM. Still, we were treated in this manner,” said Manjit Singh Rai, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba).

Rajwinder Kaur, president of Mahila Kisan Union, was also allegedly detained in her house. “We knew something like this would happen. We had planned to go to the venue where the PM was to address the rally by holding black flags,” she added.

Another farmer leader said that first they weren’t allowed to go to Delhi and now they were not allowed to move in their own home.

