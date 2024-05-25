CM’s maalik okays all decisions, says PM Modi in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, May 24

Addressing a rally in Dinanagar in favour of BJP candidates Dinesh Singh Babbu (Gurdaspur), Anita Som Parkash (Hoshiarpur) and Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Amritsar), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said everything was going on according to the script and the BJP would form the government on June 1.

Remembers Khanna The PM recalled the achievements of four-time former MP and actor Vinod Khanna

However, he did not utter even a single word on incumbent MP Sunny Deol

He made special reference to Taranjit Sandhu and praised his work as an Ambassador Only BJP has vision Just keep in mind my track record of the last 10 years when you cast your vote. The BJP is a party which has vision, which has the potential to take India forward. Just see how we are constructing Jammu-Katra Expressway and modernising the Indian Railways. — Narendra Modi, PM

“Do not be mistaken. On June 1, we will form the government yet again,” said the PM. He said Gurdaspur and the BJP had a special relationship and added that when he used to be the in-charge of the Punjab BJP, he often visited this parliamentary constituency.

The PM invoked four-time former MP and actor Vinod Khanna. “He worked really hard for the people of this area. He built bridges and also brought in important development projects. Bureaucrats often praised his way of working when he was a minister in the Vajpayee Cabinet,” said Modi.

He, however, did not utter even a single word on MP Sunny Deol. Party leaders said this was on expected lines as “Deol had done extensive damage to the party fabric”.

He started his speech by remembering the sacrifices made by the Sikh Gurus. The PM said, “I have come here to seek your blessings. Just keep in mind my track record of the last 10 years when you cast your vote. The BJP is a party which has vision and the potential to take India forward. Just see how we are constructing the Jammu-Katra Expressway and modernising the Railways.”

Keeping in mind the huge Sikh electorate of this constituency, the PM said, “I was the one who re-opened the file of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and also ensured that the guilty were punished.”

Castigating Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Modi said, “Just see how the Punjab CM rushes to the Tihar Jail to show his report card to his ‘maalik’ (benefactor). Every order the Punjab Government passes has the approval of his ‘maalik’ Arvind Kejriwal. For how long will he continue to run Punjab from Tihar?” thundered Modi much to the delight of the gathering.

He compared Mann with former CM Capt Amarinder Singh by saying, “The Delhi-based Congress high command wanted to run the Punjab Government when Amarinder was the CM. Amarinder, an ex-Army man, declined to obey the orders and consequently resigned.”

Modi said the two INDIA bloc parties are trying different ways to fool people. Towards the end of his 30-minute speech, Modi praised Taranjit Singh Sandhu. “I have worked with him for 10 years. He is a capable officer. Hence, do vote for him in the Lok Sabha poll,” he said.

