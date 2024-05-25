‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival of debate dare

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Congress candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Manish Tewari today challenged his rival Sanjay Tandon, the BJP candidate, to talk on issues concerning people, instead of resorting to personal and malicious attacks while using proxies.

“You have run away from the debate, and are now running a malicious campaign, attacking me personally through your proxies,” he told his BJP opponent. He added, “In public life, you cannot hide from people and run away from issues for a long time. Eventually, you will have to face it.”

During his padyatra in the Hallo Majra area today, Tewari said his attention was drawn to the outrageous and malicious personal attacks launched by the BJP against him just because the party had fielded him this time from Chandigarh instead of his previous Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituencies.

“I am confident that the people of Chandigarh are wise enough to see through the BJP’s malicious campaign and personal attacks against me,” he said, while challenging the BJP to better list any of their achievements of the past 10 years when they enjoyed absolute power in the UT.

He reiterated his challenge to Tandon that instead of using proxies to attack him (Tewari), he should accept his invitation for a debate. “With great respect and humility, may I ask you why are you shying away from a debate with me?” he asked Tandon. It was 25 days ago that Tewari had first challenged the BJP candidate for the debate.

“Solutions in democracies emerge through dialogue, not a top-down one-way communication,” he told his BJP rival. He added: “Come, let us debate solutions to the problems of Chandigarh.”

Tewari was accompanied by senior Congress and AAP leaders, including city Congress president HS Lucky.

