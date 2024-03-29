Stray canine menace: Chandigarh civic body earmarks Rs 20L for dog bite compensation

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 28

In a significant move, the city Municipal Corporation has kept aside Rs 20 lakh as compensation for the fiscal 2024-25 to dog bite victims in view of the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s directions that there should be a minimum financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per tooth mark.

Acting on a batch of petitions pertaining to dog bite incidents, the court, in its November ruling, had also directed that for injuries where flesh is removed, the compensation will be, at least, Rs 20,000 per 0.2 cm wound.

However, the victims will be able to get compensation once the UT Administration forms a requisite committee in this regard. The High Court had mandated the Governments of Punjab and Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to set up committees headed by the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts to determine such compensation. As per the ruling, the award has to be issued by the committees within four months after the filing of claims along with necessary documents.

The civic body’s move assumes significance as the number of canine bite cases have doubled in City Beautiful. A total of 5,365 persons were bitten by canines in 2022, while the number jumped to a whopping 10,621 in 2023 (till December 12).

Packs of stray dogs in streets, parks, markets and other public areas are often seen hounding people as well as vehicles. While the corporation claims it has got more than 22,000 stray dogs sterilised through private agencies since 2015 in an attempt to contain the dog population, local councillors as well as most residents feel the effect of the campaign is not felt on the ground.

Recent stray dog attacks

A stray dog grabbed a lecturer’s calf and she was rescued from the jaws of the ferocious canine with much effort by local residents in Sector 35-D in December.

A day after, victim Indera’s brother, who came to see his injured sister, was also bitten by a stray dog outside her house.

At least six bite cases were reported in two residential lanes in that sector.

