Tarn Taran man arrested with pistol, 5 rounds

Mohali, January 10
The police have arrested a Tarn Taran resident under the Arms Act.
The suspect, identified as Lovepreet Singh, was nabbed in Kharar. A pistol and five live rounds were recovered from him. The police also impounded a luxury car being driven by him.
The police said the suspect had forged an Aadhaar card, and posed as Malout resident Gurajitpal Singh. A fresh case has been registered against him.
Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said, “He is wanted in several cases of heinous crime, including murder, snatching, Arms Act and theft. As many as seven cases are registered against him at Mataur, Sohana, Ropar and Tarn Taran since 2018.”
A case under the Arms Act has already been registered against him at the City Kharar police station on January 3.
