Three-day festival ends on a rosy note

Chandigarh, February 27
The three-day Rose Festival concluded today with a live performance by Dr Mamta Joshi at Rose Garden, Sector 16, here.
UT Adviser Dharm Pal gave away prizes to the winners of different competitions in flower categories and parks, besides honouring performing artistes. Last year, the festival was held on a symbolic note, while this year, several events and competitions were organised. However, the key feature of chopper rides was missing. Food joints were set up at the Rose Garden-Sector 17 underpass. The MC and visitors had to face trouble on the second day of the three-day event due to winds and rain.
Meanwhile, Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, Additional Commissioner Rupesh Kumar, Senior Deputy Mayor Dalip Sharma, Deputy Mayor Anup Gupta and area councillor Saurabh Joshi were present on the concluding day today. —
