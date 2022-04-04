Two fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city logged two fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 91,928. There was no fresh fatality, while one patient was cured of the disease in the past 24 hours. TNS
One case in Panchkula, no death
Panchkula: One fresh case of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,134. No new death due to the virus was reported. Of the 44,134 cases reported from the district so far, 43,718 patients have been cured. There are now two active cases. The death toll stands at 414 TNS
One found positive in Mohali district
Mohali: One fresh Covid case surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,695, whereas three patients were cured of the disease. No death was reported from the district on Sunday. The only case surfaced in Dhakoli. Of the 95,695 cases reported from the district so far, 94,542 patients have been cured. There are now five active cases. The death toll stands at 1,148.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre