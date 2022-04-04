Two fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city logged two fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 91,928. There was no fresh fatality, while one patient was cured of the disease in the past 24 hours. TNS

One case in Panchkula, no death

Panchkula: One fresh case of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,134. No new death due to the virus was reported. Of the 44,134 cases reported from the district so far, 43,718 patients have been cured. There are now two active cases. The death toll stands at 414 TNS

One found positive in Mohali district

Mohali: One fresh Covid case surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,695, whereas three patients were cured of the disease. No death was reported from the district on Sunday. The only case surfaced in Dhakoli. Of the 95,695 cases reported from the district so far, 94,542 patients have been cured. There are now five active cases. The death toll stands at 1,148.