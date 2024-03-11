Zirakpur: Two held after failed bid to snatch earrings

Zirakpur, March 10
Residents of Badal Colony nabbed two youths after a failed bid to snatch earnings from an elderly woman, Gurmail Kaur, on Saturday afternoon. While fleeing, the duo fell from the bike, and the residents of the colony overpowered them with a rope. The police said the youths were an inebriated state. They were sent to a hospital.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...