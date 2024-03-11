Zirakpur: Two held after failed bid to snatch earrings

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 10

Residents of Badal Colony nabbed two youths after a failed bid to snatch earnings from an elderly woman, Gurmail Kaur, on Saturday afternoon. While fleeing, the duo fell from the bike, and the residents of the colony overpowered them with a rope. The police said the youths were an inebriated state. They were sent to a hospital.

