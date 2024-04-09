University student arrested for fraudulently selling rental cars

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 8

Police have arrested a student of Chandigarh University, Tanish Sharma (24), for allegedly forging the documents of vehicles of car rental firms in Kharar and Chandigarh, and selling these off in the past two months. The police have recovered five luxury vehicles of two car rental firms from him.

On a complaint filed by Akshay and Akash Kadian, owners of a Kharar-based car rental firm, the police booked Tanish under Sections 406, 419, 420, 465, 467 and 471 of the IPC at the City Kharar police station on April 6.

Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said, “The suspect is a student of B Pharmacy (last semester). He used to rent cars, forge their papers and sell these off to people claiming that these are mortgaged vehicles. The suspect has sold luxury cars and taken around Rs 14 lakh from separate buyers, while the rest of the money was to be paid through loan arrangements. One Scorpio (2024 model) was sold to a Patiala resident, Lakhvir Singh, for Rs 14 lakh, of which Rs 5 lakh was already taken.” Meanwhile, Tanish was produced before the court yesterday and sent to police custody. Five vehicles have been recovered from him.

