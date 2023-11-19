 Chandigarh starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Chandigarh starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Fare Rs 10 for a round trip | 534 visitors avail service on Day 1

Chandigarh starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

To mitigate traffic woes around city’s three famous tourist destinations, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) today started a shuttle bus service covering Rock Garden, Bird Park and Sukhna Lake during weekends and public holidays. The service will be available between 11 am and 8 pm.

Available at 5-minute frequency

  • Service available between 11 am and 8 pm during weekends and public holidays
  • Six buses pressed into service to ferry tourists at a frequency of 5 minutes each
  • Private vehicles allowed to park at Sukhna Lake’s paid parking and pit parking of Rock Garden
  • If these lots are full, vehicles to park near HC, from where visitors can avail shuttle bus service

Shuttle bus route

The pickup/drop off points of shuttle buses are: Rock Garden, Gursagar Sahib turn and Sukhna Lake near ATC light

An official said six buses had been pressed into service to ferry tourists during these hours at a frequency of 5 minutes each. A total of 534 passengers used the service on the first day.

The Administration has advised the tourists visiting these places during weekends/holidays to strictly adhere to the instructions to avoid any traffic congestion.

According to the instructions, private vehicles (four and two-wheelers) will be allowed till two parking areas – Municipal Corporation’s paid parking, Sector 5, in front Sukhna Lake and pit parking of Rock Garden — on first come, first serve basis and as per availability of space. If these parking slots are fully occupied, private vehicles will be guided to kachhi parking near High Court and backside of offices in Sector 9-A, from where the visitors can use the shuttle bus service to reach Rock Garden, Bird Park and Sukhna Lake.

The facility will be available for visitors/tourists from kachhi parking near High Court chowk and backside of offices in Sector 9-A on weekends/holidays at a gap of every 5 minutes at a cost of Rs 10 for a round trip.

The pickup/drop off points of the shuttle buses are: Rock Garden, Gursagar Sahib turn and Sukhna Lake near ATC light. The visitors are advised that after approaching Jan Marg and Vigyan Path, they have to follow the green route to reach Rock Garden, Bird Park and Sukhna Lake during weekends/public holidays. No vehicle will be allowed to enter from Sukhna Lake side as this area has been declared a “no-vehicle zone”.

For exit, drivers are advised to follow the route marked in orange colour to their destination. Vehicles exiting from kachhi parking of the High Court and Rock Garden pit parking will be advised to exit by taking right turn towards old barricade chowk (Junction No. 3) on Jan Marg.

All private tourist buses will have to be parked at kachhi parking near the High Court and will drop/pick passengers from there itself.

Pradhuman Singh, Director, UT Transport, said a total of 534 passengers availed the service and a revenue of Rs 5,340 was earned on the first day.

An official said the shuttle service was introduced as there was a heavy influx of visitors not only from Chandigarh, but also from adjoining states of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh at the three famous tourist spots, especially during weekends and public holidays, causing additional vehicular load and traffic congestion in the area.

#Sukhna Lake Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

2
Punjab

Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

3
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

4
Diaspora

3 men charged with murder of British Sikh teen in London

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches projects worth Rs 867 crore in Hoshiarpur

7
India

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

8
India

Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don't take action

9
World

Moldova's first dog nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit

10
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Don't Miss

View All
Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Top News

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

Super Sunday: Determined India, formidable Aussies

The big (One) Day

The big (One) Day

Unstoppable India’s moment of truth arrives as Australia sta...

Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy

World Cup final: Rohit, Cummins out to cement legacy

All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli’s momentous journey

All or nothing: Celebrating Virat Kohli's momentous journey

He bows down to Sachin Tendulkar, retains a teenager’s passi...

Hitting a stroke of luck

Hitting a stroke of luck


Cities

View All

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Rego bridge reconstruction gets nod, traffic curbs soon

Amritsar district just three cases short of breaching last year’s farm fire tally

Air India Express starts direct flights connecting Amritsar and Hyderabad

Firing at BJP leader’s house in Bhoian village

Pen-down strike brings work at govt offices to grinding halt

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

With cricket & cuisine, Chandigarh hoteliers set to cash in on World Cup final

PGI orders loose-fitting attire for nurses, stirs row

Chandigarh doctor tricked into buying fake gold, loses Rs 20 lakh

Paid Rs 8.13 crore to GMADA, clarifies firm

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Air pollution in Delhi drops from very poor to poor

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

54 Chhath ghats in Gurugram, 1K in Delhi

Delhi Police to bid adieu to 7,000 British era .303 rifles

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann woo voters with Rs 867 crore projects in Hoshiarpur

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Admn adopts carrot & stick approach to stop farm fires

Sealed paneer goes missing, food safety official, shop owner booked

Night shelters in district to save homeless from cold

Punjabi University eves win yoga meet

Experts dwell on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code