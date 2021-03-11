Viral video: Chandigarh cop caught on camera 'stealing' cigarette packs from Panchkula shop

Shopkeeper has not lodged any police complaint against sub-inspector

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 16

A sub-inspector of the Chandigarh Police has been caught allegedly stealing two cigarette packets from a shop in Sector 17 of Panchkula.

The incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media. According to information, the sub-inspector is posted in Mauli Jagraan police station. The shopkeeper has not lodged any complaint with the police against the cop.

A video grab.

The incident of theft was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the shop after which the policeman had to hear harsh words from the shopkeeper.

In the CCTV footage, the policeman is seen first looking at the goods in the shop. He picked up two packets of cigarettes from the counter and put these in the pockets of his pant as soon as the shop owner went out of the shop.

When the shopkeeper checked the CCTV footage he got to know about the theft. An argument ensued between the shopkeeper and policeman.

The shopkeeper told the policeman that he had got into the habit corrupt practices. He asked the policeman whether his money was lying there which he was picking up. The policeman replied that that he thought that his cigarette pack was left there.

The shopkeeper told the policeman that he had counted and kept at the counter 10 packets of cigarettes. After this, the policeman is heard telling the shopkeeper that if he wants to take the money for cigarette packets he can take it. However, the shopkeeper said he does not want the money and if he (policeman) wants he can take 2 to 4 boxes more.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

2
Sports

FIFA bans India for third party influence; Women's U17 World Cup not to be held in India

3
Trending

Dubai Crown Prince on holiday in London, goes unnoticed while travelling in crowded metro

4
Trending

'I launched Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab', claims Gippy Grewal

5
Delhi

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

6
Trending

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

7
J & K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

8
World

Amid India's concerns, Chinese ‘spy ship’ docks at Lankan port; Beijing says vessel not threat to security interests of any country

9
Punjab

Scout commissioner dies of heart attack during Independence Day function

10
Nation

BJP top brass to hold meeting with party’s Bihar core group today

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port

Amid India's concerns, Chinese ‘spy ship’ docks at Lankan port; Beijing says vessel not threat to security interests of any country

Ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship ‘Yuan Wang 5’ ...

India’s security establishment keeping eye on visit of Chinese ship to Sri Lanka

India’s security establishment keeping eye on visit of Chinese ship to Sri Lanka

Apprehensions in New Delhi about the possibility of the vess...

Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar retains Home portfolio; Tejashwi Yadav gets Health

Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar retains Home portfolio; Tejashwi Yadav gets Health

Two legislators from the Congress, one from Jitin Ram Manjhi...

Two ITBP personnel killed, 37 others injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

Were returning from Amarnath yatra duty

India banned by FIFA, stripped of U17 women's World Cup hosting rights

FIFA bans India for third party influence; Women's U17 World Cup not to be held in India

In the wake of latest development, Centre sought urgent hear...

Cities

View All

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youth seen fitting ‘bomb’ in vehicle outside cop's house

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill’s book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to be closed on August 16

Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Zirakpur roads waterlogged after rain

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Lumpy skin disease: Nearly 6K head of cattle infected in Jalandhar, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with GST raids, Jalandhar bizmen meet AAP MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

Jalandhar traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

Jalandhar gets Integrated Command & Control Centre, digital library

Six-years-old killed after throat slit by Chinese kite string in Ludhiana

Six-year-old killed after throat slit by Chinese kite string in Ludhiana

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi University's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

Patiala district to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

Patiala MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts