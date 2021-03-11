Viral video: Chandigarh cop caught on camera 'stealing' cigarette packs from Panchkula shop

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 16

A sub-inspector of the Chandigarh Police has been caught allegedly stealing two cigarette packets from a shop in Sector 17 of Panchkula.

The incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media. According to information, the sub-inspector is posted in Mauli Jagraan police station. The shopkeeper has not lodged any complaint with the police against the cop.

The incident of theft was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the shop after which the policeman had to hear harsh words from the shopkeeper.

In the CCTV footage, the policeman is seen first looking at the goods in the shop. He picked up two packets of cigarettes from the counter and put these in the pockets of his pant as soon as the shop owner went out of the shop.

When the shopkeeper checked the CCTV footage he got to know about the theft. An argument ensued between the shopkeeper and policeman.

The shopkeeper told the policeman that he had got into the habit corrupt practices. He asked the policeman whether his money was lying there which he was picking up. The policeman replied that that he thought that his cigarette pack was left there.

The shopkeeper told the policeman that he had counted and kept at the counter 10 packets of cigarettes. After this, the policeman is heard telling the shopkeeper that if he wants to take the money for cigarette packets he can take it. However, the shopkeeper said he does not want the money and if he (policeman) wants he can take 2 to 4 boxes more.