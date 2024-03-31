Woman throws ‘acid-like’ liquid on 2, booked

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 30

The police booked a woman for throwing an ‘acid-like’ substance and injuring two people in an ongoing ‘extramarital’ case on Friday. The complainant, Hardeep Kaur of Mathiada village, alleged that suspect Rupinder Kaur threw ‘acid-like’ liquid on her brother Mukhtiar Singh and brother-in-law Gurbhej Singh. A case has been registered at the Zirakpur police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Zirakpur