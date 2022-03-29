Zirakpur MC passes Rs 117-cr Budget

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, March 28

The Zirakpur Municipal Council today passed a budget of Rs117 crore for the financial year 2022-23 during a House meeting held here today. No new project or tax has been proposed for the next financial year. A sum of Rs80 crore has been set aside for development projects for financial year 2022-23.

Some of the councillors demanded that the details of the money spent last year should be made public. A budget of Rs98 crore was passed in year 2021-22. MC officials hope to pocket Rs117.50 crore through GST, property tax, advertisement fee, building application, electricity octroi, additional excise duty and revenue fee.

The top grosser for the MC has been building application fee, for which it collected Rs83 crore against an estimated earning of Rs55 crore for year 2021-22. For year 2022-23, the civic body passed a Budget of Rs80 crore for building application fee.

The civic body earned Rs18.28 crore against estimated Rs19 crore through VAT and GST. The next year budget for the same has been set at Rs20 crore. The council garnered Rs8.83 crore till February 28, 2022, against an estimated income of Rs7.28 crore.

Officials said Rs6-lakh Budget had been passed for advertisement revenue this year. A sum of Rs5.24 lakh has been collected, while the estimated income was Rs9 lakh.

According to information, the issue of pending dues of builders was also raised, to which MC president Udayvir Singh Dhillon informed the House that a meeting with them was held last week and they had been sent notices to clear the dues, failing which action would be taken against them.

The first meeting of the House after the Assembly elections result saw the Congress and SAD councillors receptive to each other’s views. The acrimony generally witnessed during the House meeting was subdued on Monday.

