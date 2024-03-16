Zirakpur MC passes Rs 194-cr budget

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 15

The budget meeting of Zirakpur Municipal Council today passed a budget of Rs 194 crores for the year 2024-2025, with Rs 154.6 crore earmarked for the development of the city, which is Rs 21 crore more than the previous financial year.

In the last fiscal year, Rs 80 crore was earmarked for the developmental work, but only Rs 11 crore could be utilised this year for laying new roads in the area. Zirakpur MC President Udayvir Singh Dhillon said, “The development projects began three months ago. Only Rs 11 crore could be spent on the development works due to the delay in approvals by the AAP government.”

Only Rs 11 cr spent on roads this fiscal The development projects began three months ago. Only Rs 11 crore could be spent on the works due to the delay in approvals by the AAP government. —Udayvir Singh Dhillon, Zirakpur MC President

The upcoming sewage treatment plant, on four acres at Sanauli, which would cost Rs 60.49 crore, remained a hot topic of discussion at the meeting.

SAD Councillor Dharminder Kumar Sharma said, “During the SAD government, the STP was approved at an estimated cost of Rs 23 crore, and Rs 5 crore was deposited with the Sewerage Board. However, the new STP at Sanauli has been estimated to cost Rs 60 crore, and its location has not been finalised yet. The sewerage board says they do not have land for it.”

During the meeting, many councillors claimed that the blockade in sewage lines is persisting despite the cleaning work through suction machines.

Executive Officer Ashok Pathriya informed the house that the stray dog hospital, which was set to be operational in January, would be functional in April.

The SAD and Congress councillors opposed the proposal of Rs 20 crore loan to the Lalru Municipal Council as the civic body was facing a financial crunch.

