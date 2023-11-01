 On the right track : The Tribune India

On the right track

The revised Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy, 2022, aims to draw investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore and generate 5 lakh jobs.

Amit K Agrawal

Additional Principal Secretary to Haryana CM

CARVED out as a separate state of federal India on November 1, 1966, Haryana has come a long way — from a nondescript chunk of barren land to one with lush-green farms; from a backward to a numero uno state walking abreast of industrialised and advanced peers; and from a nonentity to a talking point at every forum across the country.

If the journey of the state during the past 57 years has been momentous, it has been historic during the past nine years, which have transformed people’s lives. Successive state governments have worked hard, but the pace of change and growth has been expedited by the present dispensation. Huge distances have been covered, but a few miles are yet to be traversed to make Haryana a true utopian state where people lead a life of fulfilment.

Haryana has crossed many a milestone in most key fields, including agriculture, industry, education, social welfare and women’s empowerment. It will not be inapt to say that from a chaser, the state has become a trendsetter, and has many firsts under its belt.

Notably, Haryana today is home to the ‘who’s who’ of the industry; its annual per capita income exceeds

Rs 2.96 lakh; social welfare schemes have benefited every segment of society, especially those living on the margins; farmers are a happy lot; the state is the second largest contributor of foodgrains to the Central pool; services now reach people at their doorstep; jobs are offered on merit; and, last but not least, people feel contented.

During the past nine years, conscious and concrete efforts have been made to put Haryana on a high-growth trajectory; introduce systems where there were none; reach out to the poorest of the poor with the hand that helps; use the IT (information technology) stick to beat graft with; make systemic changes to ensure fast-paced delivery; and change people’s perception by giving them a say in governance.

Haryana today is an industrial hub and home to more than 400 Fortune-500 companies. Since 2014, more than 1,000 large and medium industries and two lakh micro and small units have been set up in the state, involving investments of more than Rs 50,000 crore. More than 18 lakh people have got jobs. The revised Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy, 2022, aims to draw investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore and generate 5 lakh jobs.

Some of the defining and transformative changes inspired by Antyodaya that make Haryana stand tall today include Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, under which five kg per person per month of free foodgrains was given to 27 lakh families free of cost.

The annual income limit for BPL (below poverty line) families has been increased from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs.1.8 lakh and social security pension has been increased to Rs 2,750 per month.

Parivar Pehchan Patra, a flagship scheme of the state government, has successfully delivered benefits of 397 schemes and services to 45 lakh families, and that too at their doorstep.

Under PM Jan-Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat/Chirayu), free annual healthcare of up to Rs 5 lakh has been provided to 30 lakh families. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign has helped in improving the child sex ratio at birth from 871 (in 2014) to 932 (in September 2023).

The Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Yojana, launched under the Jal Jeevan Mission, has provided potable water to about 30.41 lakh rural households.

Round-the-clock power has been made available. Under the Saubhagya/Mhara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon 24x7 power supply scheme, 5,792 (86%) villages are covered and 18,99,587 new domestic electricity connections have been given.

Farmers never had it so good. While the minimum support price (MSP) is now given to them for 14 crops and 21 fruits and vegetables, under the PM Kisan Yojana, a grant of Rs 4,645 crore has been given to 19.5 lakh farmers.

Under the Meri Fasal Mera Byora scheme, a sum of Rs 85,000 crore has been deposited directly in the bank accounts of farmers through DBT (direct benefit transfer) as payment for their produce.

Haryana is the first state to make its villages lal dora-free. Under the Pradhan Mantri Swamitva Yojana, property rights have been conferred on more than 25 lakh families in villages. And to promote e-learning, 5.5 lakh tablets have been distributed among the students in government schools.

Connectivity has improved a lot. Every district of Haryana is now connected with national or state highways. Two new domestic airports have been planned in Hisar and Ambala. All these have helped change people’s perception. They now enjoy a bond of trust with the government.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal envisions Haryana as a state “where no one goes to bed hungry; where none feels poor, ignored and deprived; where opportunities are not cornered by the haves at the cost of the have-nots; and where people feel that the government is theirs, and is for them.” He is confident that “given the pace at which we have performed, the day is not far when Haryana will become a utopian state.”

