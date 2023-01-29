4,000 teachers attend five-day camp

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 28

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, on Saturday, participated in the ongoing ‘Jeevan Vidya Shivir’ for Delhi government school teachers. The ‘shivir’ has been organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi.

Nearly 4,000 teachers from Delhi government schools will participate in this event which was being held from January 28 to February 1.

While addressing the teachers, Manish Sisodia said, “The next five days of Jeevan Vidya Shivir will be very important for teachers. Many good things are being done in the current education system, but there are still flaws in it. We need to pay attention to every small issue to improve the education system. It is these small flaws that later on become hurdles in the way of progress. This five-day ‘shivir’ will help teachers in building their capacity to find and fill the gaps present in the education system.”

Manish Sisodia further said, “We need to understand why such an event for teachers’ training is being organised. Why is there a need for ‘Jeevan Vidya Shivir’ for our teachers and our Education Department? We all are working hard to develop professional abilities in children. Along with the professional competency, we want them (children) to be good human beings in the future. How can these two things be brought together? This is the main aim of this five-day workshop.”