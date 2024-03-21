Act against professor accused of sexual harassment, L-G urged

New Delhi, March 20
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday urged Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena to take urgent and stern action against professor accused of sexually assaulting MBBS students at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College in Rohini.
Bharadwaj emphasised the safety and security of girl students in a medical college, questioning why the Secretary (Health) didn’t report a sexual harassment incident, and why the Chief Secretary was defending him.
On March 18, Bhardwaj had demanded the CS to take severe action against the professor accused of sexually assaulting MBBS students on the college campus. He said the Chief Secretary lacked compassion and apathy towards the victims.
The minister also directed immediate action against the Principal and Head of Department (HoD) for their reprehensible act of pressuring students to withdraw their complaint.
Bhardwaj expressed disappointment for inaction in the matter stating, “Shocked to see the CS is trying to defend the culprits by lame excuses.”
“The victims had to finally approach police in individual capacity when the Vigilance Department and Health Department failed to take timely action. The internal complaints committee dragged the matter and did not submit any report in 1.5 months,” he added. The minister’s letter condemned the CS for defending the Health Secretary, Vigilance, and ICC in his action-taken report.
