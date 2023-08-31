 Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi : The Tribune India

Police launch manhunt to nab six assailants, suspect role of local criminal Maya

New Delhi, August 30

A 36-year-old man working as a senior manager with e-commerce giant Amazon was shot dead in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at 11.30 pm on Tuesday when five unidentified persons opened fire at Harpreet Gill and his maternal uncle Govind Singh (32) in Subhash Vihar, they said.

Shot in the head, Gill was pronounced brought dead by doctors at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, while his relative was under treatment, the police said. Gill, a resident of Bhajanpura, worked as a senior manager with Amazon at Jakhira in west Delhi.

A bullet entered from the right side of his head behind the ear and exited from the other side, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. Gill’s uncle Singh lives in Bhajanpura too and owns an eatery there. He was also shot in the head but survived. He is undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and is stable, the police officer said.

The duo was on a motorcycle when the assailants on a scooter and a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire at them, Tirkey said.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area is being analysed to identify the attackers, police said, adding the exact reason behind the firing was not immediately known. A case of murder has been registered, they said, adding six teams have been formed to crack the case.

A preliminary probe has suggested that an argument broke out between two sides before the shooting took place, they added.

Singh told the police that the assailants appeared to be in the age group of 18 to 19.

During investigation conducted so far, the name of a local criminal, Maya, has come up and he is one of the suspects, police said.

Gill’s parents demanded justice for their son and strict action against the killers.

“At around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, Harpreet told his mother that he was going out and would be late for dinner. My brother-in-law was also with him when the incident took place,” Karnail Singh, the father of the deceased, said. Karnail works as a travel agent.

“My son had no enmity with anyone. He was a hardworking man. I want my son back. We want justice for him. He was killed without any reason,” Gill’s mother said. — PTI 

Argument broke out before shooting

The police have said the preliminary probe has suggested that an argument broke out between Harpreet Gill and his maternal uncle Govind Singh and the accused before the shooting took place. The assailants appeared to be in the age group of 18 to 19.

My son had no enmity with anyone

My son (Harpreet Gill) had no enmity with anyone. He was a hardworking man. We want justice for him. He was killed without any reason. — Harpreet Gill’s mother

