DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

New Delhi, September 8
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued summons to the city police over a video purportedly showing children selling illegal liquor and ganja.
In a statement, the panel stated that illegal liquor and drugs are available freely in Delhi. The purported video depicts how even children, who should be attending school and getting proper education, are being involved in the sale of illicit liquor and drugs, it said.
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued summons to Delhi Police seeking details of FIR and arrests in the case.
“Drug trafficking is so rampant in Delhi that children at the age of attending schools are illegally selling ganja and country-made liquor. This girl is selling the same while eating ice cream. This video was reportedly recorded in Rohini. The future of children is being ruined,” Maliwal tweeted along with the video clip.
The commission also sought to know whether the children seen in the video have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee.
It has also sought a copy of complaints received in the area concerned regarding illegal sale of alcohol and drugs involving children.
Police have been asked to appear before the commission with a detailed action taken report (ATR) on September 13.
