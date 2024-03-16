Delhi Assembly holds special session to address critical sewer, water issues

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

The Delhi Legislative Assembly held a special session on Friday to address critical issues concerning water supply and sewage management in the city. The Chief Secretary and officials appeared before the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, presenting a report on long-term solutions to water and sewerage problems to Water Minister Atishi.

Atishi updated the Assembly on the progress made in tackling water and sewage issues across Delhi, highlighting ongoing efforts and investigations into the root causes of the problem over the past year. She also discussed negotiations with neighbouring states to mitigate water shortages and plans for groundwater augmentation, reaffirming the government’s commitment to both short-term relief and long-term solutions.

Concerns were raised about the lack of coordination between the Delhi Jal Board, Urban Development Department and the Finance Department, which has adversely affected the residents of Delhi.

A resolution passed in the Vidhan Sabha emphasised the Chief Secretary’s responsibility to oversee the resolution of water and sewer problems, including detailed plans for water resources, increased water tanker deployment, sewer overflow resolution, stormwater drain management and desilting of sewers.

Additionally, the resolution called for timelines for completion of reported works, improved coordination between departments, and accountability for officers failing to address grievances. A follow-up report by the Chief Secretary is scheduled for March 22.

