Elderly women voters outnumber male counterparts

New Delhi, March 18

While male voters outnumber females in the latest electoral data of the Capital, the trend reverses among elderly voters. The data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the 18th Lok Sabha election reveals that in the category of voters above the age of 80 in Delhi, females outnumber males in all parliamentary constituencies except for one – south Delhi.

The constituency with the highest number of octogenarian women voters is west Delhi, with 25,523, while south Delhi has the lowest number at 14,635.

Further analysis of electoral data reveals that the west Delhi constituency not only has the highest number of 80-plus voters but also boasts the highest number of young voters (aged 18-19) in the constituency. West Delhi has the highest number of elderly voters (80-plus) — 50,208, comprising 24,683 males, 25,523 females and two third gender. Conversely, in south Delhi, which has the lowest number of elderly voters, male voters outnumber females, with 14,712 males compared to 14,635 females, along with two third gender.

The New Delhi constituency seat, which is set to witness a battle between BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Somnath Bharti, has the lowest number of young voters among the seven parliamentary constituencies. Notably, Swaraj (40) is the second youngest candidate in Delhi after AAP candidate for east Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar (34).

In New Delhi, a total of 13,352 young voters or first-time voters are registered, followed closely by Chandni Chowk with 13,445 young voters. Chandni Chowk also has the lowest number of female voters, with 5,667 young female voters. Within the constituency, the Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency has the lowest number of male and female young voters, with 446 and 321, respectively.

In Delhi, there are a total of 1,47,074 young voters with 84,728 males, 62,341 females and five from the third gender. In west Delhi, the total number of young voters are 26,584 (maximum) – 15,378 males and 11,206 females, followed by northwest Delhi at 25,126 voters.

