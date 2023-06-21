Ensure de-silting of drains, Delhi Mayor tells officials

PTI

New Delhi, June 20

The mayor of Delhi has asked official to ensure the de-silting process of all drains is completed by June 28 so that the city does not face the problem of waterlogging during monsson, officials said.

De-silting of drains in Delhi completed up to 80 per cent, the MCD officials said.

The work has to be done at the zone level to save Delhi from waterlogging during monsoon, the MCD said.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi held a high level meeting on Tuesday to review the capital city's pre-monsoon preparedness.

More than 500 pumps have been installed at vulnerable places for pumping out water in case of waterlogging, it was informed during the meeting.