Fire breaks out at plywood shop in Delhi

New Delhi, August 9
A major fire broke out at a plywood factory Wednesday morning in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area, officials said.
According to fire officials, information about the blaze was received at 4.07 am, following which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire has been brought under control and cooling operation is underway, they said.
“We received a call at 4.07 am about a fire in a plywood godown, following which we sent 3-4 fire tenders. At 5.29 am, it was declared as Make-6 category fire, and currently, 21 fire tenders are working to control the blaze. Fortunately, no injury has been reported so far,” Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Officer, Central Division, had earlier said.
A local said early action by authorities could have prevented fire from spreading.
“The space has been allotted for Gandhi Nagar fire station. A delegation of market association, along with me, have met Delhi Fire director Atul Garg twice. It has to be built with an expense of Rs 2.27 crore,” Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai said.
