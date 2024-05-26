Kejriwal hand in glove with country’s enemies: Sachdeva

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that recent support from Pakistan underscores the party’s questionable affiliations.

Following a tweet by Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, perceived as a supporter of Kejriwal after five phases of the elections, Sachdeva remarked, “Hussain’s tweet in support of Kejriwal after the end of the five phases of elections is no coincidence. This clearly indicates how far the relations of the Aam Aadmi Party extend.”

Sachdeva reinforced the BJP’s longstanding claims about AAP’s connections with hostile entities. “The BJP has been saying from the first day that AAP and Kejriwal are aligned with terrorist organisations, banned organisations, along with enemies of the country. Foreign funding plays a significant role in Kejriwal’s politics,” he stated.

He further pointed out the timing of Hussain’s tweet, noting, “No tweet came from Pakistan till the first five phases of elections, but today, when the sixth phase of elections has come, the tweet from Pakistan in support of Kejriwal says a lot. This is a direct indication to a particular community to vote for the Kejriwal party.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Pakistan