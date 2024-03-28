Kejriwal would reveal truth about scam in court today, says wife

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, made her second appearance before the public by holding her second virtual press conference where she said, “The Delhi Chief Minister will reveal in court about where is the money in this so-called liquor scam.”

During the first press conference, she conveyed her husband’s message.

“The Delhi Chief Minister will reveal the truth in the court on March 28 with evidence. He will tell the court about the money of the so-called liquor scam,” she added.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam on Thursday last week. He was produced in a Delhi court the next day and sent to six-day-custody till March 28.

Kejriwal will be produced in the court once again tomorrow as his remand ends on Thursday. Sunita Kejriwal was given permission to meet her husband for half an hour everyday while being in the custody of the ED.

She had a meeting with her husband last evening, Sunita Kejriwal said at the press conference.

Referring to the Tuesday evening meeting, she said, “Arvind ji told me one more thing. In the investigation of this so-called liquor scam, the ED has conducted more than 250 raids in the past two years. They are searching for the money of this so-called liquor scam. Till now, they have not got a single penny in any of the raids. Raids were conducted at the houses of Manish ji, Sanjay Singh ji, Satyendra Jain ji, not a penny was found. Only Rs 73,000 was found in the raid at our place. So where is the money from this so-called liquor scam? Arvind ji has said he will reveal this in front of the court on March 28 and will tell the whole country the truth as to where the money of this so-called liquor scam is, and will also give proof of it.”

She also said the Delhi CM was concerned about public interest even in custody. She said two days ago, he (Arvind Kejriwal) had sent a message to Delhi Water Minister Atishi that people’s water and sewer problems should be solved.

Concerns over Delhi CM’s health

AAP sources have said Arvind Kejriwal’s health is deteriorating in the ED’s custody. The sources said his sugar level was continuously going up and down. According to information, Arvind Kejriwal’s sugar level dropped to 46 and doctors have said it is dangerous for the sugar level to go so low.

