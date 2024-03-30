NewsClick case: Delhi Police files chargesheet

New Delhi, March 30
The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet on Saturday in connection with a case lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against news portal NewsClick, which is accused of receiving a huge amount of money to peddle pro-China propaganda through its stories, sources said on Saturday.
The chargesheet runs into several thousand pages.
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police lodged the case last year under Sections 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 of the UAPA, along with Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.
It also arrested NewsClick’s founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty on October 3, 2023.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot appears before ED in excise policy case
The agency has mentioned Gahlot's name in its chargesheet
ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case
This is the second case in which the ED has charged the AAP ...
Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday
He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...
Ex-Union home minister and Congress veteran Shivraj Patil’s daughter-in-law joins BJP
The move is being viewed as BJP's efforts to bolster its pro...
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...