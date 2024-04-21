Overflowing sewage irks locals

Sewage has been overflowing near Tau Devi Lal Park opposite Sector 52 in Gurugram city for some days. It is suspected that an underground sewage pipeline is broken, leading to the civic mess in the locality. Foul odour emanating from the overflowing waste is causing inconvenience to residents and passers-by. Besides, the wastewater has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The municipal corporation should look into the matter and take the necessary steps at the earliest. Rajeev Madaan, Sector-52, Gurugram
Traffic jams near marriage palaces
Haphazard parking on roads near banquet halls and marriage palaces leads to congestion and frequent traffic jams in the city. It has emerged as a cause for inconvenience to commuters on the Surajkund road and the NH-19 stretch passing through the city. This chaos can be attributed to the lack of parking arrangements by the marriage hall owners and haphazard parking by guests. The police should take strict action against the offenders. Devender Singh, Faridabad
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused