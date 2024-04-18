People yearning for change: Congress

New Delhi, April 17
Amid growing concerns over inflation, unemployment, and an economic downturn, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely emphasised the urgent need for change in a recent meeting at the DPCC office on Wednesday.
“People are suffering due to record-breaking inflation, unemployment and economic crisis. They are yearning for change,” said Lovely. He outlined a strategic roadmap for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, directing Congress leaders and workers to focus on both Congress and INDIA bloc partner constituencies.
