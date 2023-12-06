Indian youth dies in car accident in Melbourne; wife appeals for help

Melbourne, December 6
A 26-year-old Indian man died as his car crashed and rolled several times in southwest Melbourne in Australia.
Khushdeep Singh was driving along Palmers Road at around 11.15 pm on Monday when his vehicle crossed the median strip and rolled several times, The Australia Today website reported.
Despite the prompt arrival of emergency services, he tragically passed away at the scene.
While the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, police suspect fatigue may have been a contributing factor.
Investigators have asked people with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.
The fatal crash has left Singh's wife Japneet Kaur, who came to Australia last year as an international student, devastated.
Kaur is seeking financial assistance via a fund-raising page to send her husband's body back home where his parents are waiting to see their son "one last time".
"I don't have enough funds available right now so please help me in this difficult time...Any donation, big or small will make a meaningful difference," Kaur posted on GoFundMe page.
In her appeal, she urged the community to share the fundraiser so that it could reach as many "compassionate hearts" as possible "during this devastating time".
