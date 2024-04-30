US-based hotelier and NRI Manjit S Dasuya meets with accident near Jandiala

Jalandhar, April 30
US-based hotelier and NRI Manjit S Dasuya met with an accident near Jandiala on Tuesday.
His car was badly damaged.
He was the SAD (Sanyukt) candidate in 2022 from Urmar seat in Hoshiarpur.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks its reply
The bench asks Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to reply...
Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked, says CBI charge sheet
The 2 women were subsequently stripped naked and paraded bef...
India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain
Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s provisional squ...
JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls
The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team ...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...