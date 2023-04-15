Asylum in UK

Prime Minister Modi’s talk with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak is the latest in the flurry of activity to restore trust in India-UK relations. The ties had become strained after the March 19 incident in London, triggered by the Amritpal issue back home, emerged as an irritant for India. There was a breach of security at the Indian High Commission as some Khalistan supporters desecrated the Tricolour hoisted atop the building and smashed its windows. In apparent retaliation, New Delhi removed the ‘extra’ security barricades around the British High Commission in New Delhi and hinted at more action. The British government was quick to respond and assured India of security for its missions and personnel, saying that such acts were completely unacceptable.

However, the UK’s subsequent position — of allowing the protests, though now a bit away from the Indian embassy and under the watch of cops — betrays the lending of political legitimacy to the demonstrators’ cause. Raising this issue at the India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue forum on Wednesday, India expressed concern over the misuse of UK’s asylum status by pro-Khalistan elements for aiding terror activities in India. The separatist pot has been kept boiling due to the asylum policies of the UK, as also of Canada, Australia and the US — frequently manifested by attacks on Indian diplomatic missions, religious shrines and Indian-origin persons. They would do well to increase ‘monitoring’ and take ‘appropriate proactive’ action, as demanded by India. It is vital to building trust between nations, especially in the light of India’s growing cooperation in strategic and trade ties with these countries.

While reviewing the progress of the India-UK Roadmap-2030 with Sunak on Thursday, Modi not only once more sought action against anti-India elements, but also touched upon the other category of people who have sought refuge in the UK — the economic offenders. Their prompt extradition to India to face the law has been a point of friction. The outcome of negotiations between India and the UK in various fields, such as cementing the FTA, hinges upon the resolution of these outstanding issues.