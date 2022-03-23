The uptick in Covid-19 cases in Asian countries such as South Korea, China and Israel, besides parts of Europe, has prompted the Indian Government to consider a vaccine booster shot for all citizens above the age of 18 years. As of now, healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years are being given ‘precaution’ doses. The long gap after receiving the second dose is posing problems for Indians travelling abroad, with some nations not recognising vaccination certificates beyond a time frame of nine months. Even as the third wave has petered out in the country, India can’t afford to be complacent as several nations are witnessing a coronavirus resurgence, being attributed to Omicron subvariant BA.2.

It is worrying that India has managed to administer barely 2 crore booster doses to identified categories of beneficiaries ever since the exercise was launched on January 10. The below-par rate suggests large-scale vaccine hesitancy, which will become an even bigger challenge once these shots are extended to the entire adult population. A nationwide efficacy audit is required to ascertain how potent the vaccines are in controlling the surge in cases and minimising casualties and how long the immunity provided by them lasts. Countries with high vaccination rates, including South Korea and Israel, are grappling with a new wave of infections. South Korea is reporting lakhs of Covid cases and hundreds of deaths on a daily basis, indicating lapses in its pre-emptive response.

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci has reiterated that vaccines and booster shots remain the best means to prevent serious illness from the virus. The Central and state authorities must walk the extra mile to dispel apprehensions and indifference among the people about the vaccines. A data-driven approach for improving their efficacy is the need of the hour. The availability of ample stocks should spur the government to take a prompt call on booster shots for all adults. At the same time, the importance of mass testing, aggressive contact tracing and home isolation should be driven home through an extensive public awareness campaign.