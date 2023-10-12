Narrow escape at PGI

A collective sigh of relief would be in order as the fire at PGIMER’s Nehru Hospital did not lead to casualties. A major tragedy was averted, but it was a miraculous escape by all counts. The staff, doctors and rescuers rose to the occasion with their quick thinking and brave, selfless acts to ensure the patients’ safety. They, along with the patients and attendants, would agree that things could have gone terribly wrong. As they could not be carried out on stretchers, five patients on ventilator support on the fifth floor were evacuated with the help of a hydraulic crane. They were shifted to the intensive care unit of the Nehru Hospital Extension. After a night of horror at the region’s premier health institution, it’s time for serious introspection and course correction.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident. It has come to light that IIT-Roorkee has been conducting a fire audit of five buildings since April. The PGI Director has attributed the prompt response following the blaze to the fire safety drills and training of staff. He has also promised additional fire safety measures. The institute has a lot of answering to do on that aspect. Disturbing revelations have emerged about the deficiencies in fire-fighting arrangements. The PGIMER is yet to get renewal of the fire safety certificate of the hospital block where the fire erupted. That only one of 16 PGI buildings has a no-objection certificate from the Fire Department is an inexcusable lapse. The authorities need to take up the issue on priority.

Several buildings in the PGI are old, which perhaps makes it difficult to install modern fire-fighting systems while keeping the hospitals fully operational. But that can’t be an excuse for not upgrading the safety systems.

#PGI Chandigarh