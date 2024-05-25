 Two-state advocacy: Three European countries recognise Palestine - The Tribune India

A coordinated move by Ireland, Norway and Spain to recognise the Palestinian state may be largely symbolic, but it reflects growing public outrage in Europe over the devastation and civilian death toll in Gaza, as well as Israel’s deepening isolation. - AP/PTI file photo



A coordinated move by Ireland, Norway and Spain to recognise the Palestinian state may be largely symbolic, but it reflects growing public outrage in Europe over the devastation and civilian death toll in Gaza, as well as Israel’s deepening isolation. This decision followed discussions among several European nations, rooted in the belief that a fresh thrust for a two-state solution is essential. The diplomatic move in favour of Palestinian statehood signals a significant shift in Europe against Israel’s excesses in Gaza, widely condemned as genocidal. Notably, Norway, a key player in the Oslo Accords of 1993, has emphasised that recognising Palestine is crucial for peace in West Asia, asserting that a two-state solution is in Israel’s best interest. Ireland and Spain have echoed this sentiment, underscoring the need to break the cycle of violence that has worsened since the October 7 attack by Hamas and the subsequent Israeli counter-assaults. Hopefully, it will inspire other Western countries to follow suit and step up international pressure for a ceasefire and meaningful negotiations. Salman Rushdie has also pitched into the already muddied debate.

India has maintained a consistent policy, advocating for direct negotiations to establish a sovereign, independent Palestine coexisting peacefully with Israel. It has reiterated its long-standing support for a two-state solution, though Prime Minister Modi’s tweet condemning the initial Hamas attack was interpreted by some observers as a shift in its stance.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants against the Israeli PM and Defence Minister and three Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes. With the International Court of Justice hearing South Africa’s appeal to stop Israel’s attacks in Rafah, the global clamour for accountability and justice is growing.

