Akshay Kumar is 'very inspired by Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, these tweets will explain why

Mumbai, April 14
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who will be soon seen in 'OMG 2', responded to Nagaland's Minister of Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along, who said that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar's punctuality.
A few days back, Temjen had gone to attend an event where Akshay reached earlier than everyone else. The Minister shared that he was inspired by Akshay Kumar since the actor is known to be punctual.
He tweeted a picture of himself from the event as he wrote: "Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience. Inspired by @akshaykumar!"
Dekho! I am not a VIP, I come earlier than the audience.— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 12, 2023
Inspired by @akshaykumar !😜 pic.twitter.com/z04qHwgjdD
Akshay replied to the post and wrote: "Haha! Thank you. And I'm very inspired by your sense of humour @AlongImna."
Haha! Thank you. And I’m very inspired by your sense of humour @AlongImna https://t.co/6Po6hFbXdl— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 13, 2023
After this, Temjen Imna Along took to his Twitter to share another hilarious tweet in his classic style. Replying to the tweet, he mentioned that he is also a follower of Akshay Kumar's fitness, however, he finds it difficult to exercise.
IANS
