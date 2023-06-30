Anil Kapoor wants to do more theatre

— IANS

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who has been in the industry for over 40 years, recently spoke about his bucket list —he wants to do theatre!

The first season of The Night Manager garnered positive response from the audience while the second season is set to release today. So, a press conference was held in Mumbai with the cast and crew of the show. Anil Kapoor spoke at length about the show, his journey in the industry so far and much more. About his bucket list, the actor said, “My biggest regret is that I couldn’t do theatre. I wish I had done more theatre in my career. It gives you great exposure to perform live in front of the audience. To do more theatre is definitely on my bucket list.”

About the preparation for his role in The Night Manager, he added: “I had to get emotionally, physically and spiritually into the character. I used to dream about the role. I used to record the voice over and send it to my director. I used to watch films which showcased a role like this.”