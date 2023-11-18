'Animal' makers presents Ranbir Kapoor-starrer's teaser at Burj Khalifa

Mumbai, November 18
The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" showcased the much-awaited movie's teaser at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
The event was held on Friday night where many viewers got to witness the projection of the film's special cut on the world's tallest building.
The film's lead star, Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in the crime drama, were present at the event along with producers Bhushan Kumar, Shiv Chanana and Pranay Reddy Vanga.
Kumar's production banner T-Series shared a short video from the event on its social media handle. "#Animal Takes over Burj Khalifa," the studio said in the caption.
The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh" fame, also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
Produced by Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, "Animal" will release theatrically on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Rescue operation on hold after machine snag at Uttarakhand tunnel
By the time the operation was halted on Friday afternoon, th...
6 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
The condition of the two children, who were injured in the a...