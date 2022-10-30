Audiences should call good films good and bad films bad, says Kamal Haasan

Renowned actor Kamal Haasan has said fans must make it a point to call good films good and bad films bad! At the audio launch event of director Prabhu Solomon’s ‘Sembi’, featuring Kovai Sarala and Ashwin, Kamal Haasan said: “During earlier days while seeking roles, I would carry a photo album with my pictures from the film ‘16 Vayadhinile’. I would keep showing it to people saying, ‘I am acting in this film as its hero’. Some would have good words to say. There were others who would say, ‘Don’t you feel ashamed carrying a book in which you have a picture of yourself in a loin cloth?’ I remember all those words today when one of the speakers here praised me, saying I attend the audio launches of both big and small films.”
He added, “Only the audience decides whether a film is big or not....As fans, you too have a great responsibility and duty, you must call good films good and bad films bad. You must do that boldly and without fear.” — IANS
