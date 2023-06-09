Check out Tejasswi Prakash's cute, romantic moments with Karan Kundrra

ANI

Mumbai, June 9

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been a popular couple in the television industry. Tejasswi and Karan were two formidable competitors on Bigg Boss 14, with Tejasswi ultimately winning the competition and Karan finishing as the second runner-up. Their camaraderie and affectionate moments during the show were loved by their fans. Both have shared adorable pictures and videos together on their social media accounts, showcasing their bond. As Tejasswi will turn 30 on Saturday, let's look back at some of the cute moments she shared with her boyfriend.

Recently Tejasswi posted a photo of herself with Karan on Instagram. She captioned it, "story of my life in 4 photos." It looks super adorable the way she looked at him.

The couple, affectionately known as TejRan by fans, is constantly indulging in PDA, and this was a beautiful picture they shared on the occasion of Diwali. She wrote, "Let there be victory over hate... hope your Diwali was as bright." In the photo, both of them are hugging each other and are seen lighting sparklers.

The couple went on vacations together a few times. Tejasswi and Karan went to Dubai together, as Karan posted this cute picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "there was always something new to be seen in the unchanging evening sky..!"

On Karan's Birthday last year on 11 October, she penned a sweet note on her Instagram handle sharing a string of pictures. The note said, "Happy birthday my love,my happiness,my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny @kkundrra."

As the lovebirds stepped out for a bike ride, Karan shared the pictures and wrote, "poori tedhi hai.. par princess meri hai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi is best known for her roles in Swaragini as Ragini Maheshwari. She appeared on Colours TV's stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 1. Currently, she is playing the dual roles of protagonist Pratha Gujral and her daughter Prarthna Gujral in Colours TV's thriller franchise Naagin 6. She made her Marathi film debut with 'Mann Kasturi Re' last year.

