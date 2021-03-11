Club-hopping: Kartik took over Mumbai nightlife with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' track

Mumbai, May 7
Bollywood's chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan went out club-hopping in Mumbai to promote his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The actor did the zig-zag challenge with his fans in four popular nightclubs in the city.
On Friday night, the actor went to four different nightclubs in Mumbai and shook a leg with the fans. In various videos surfacing online, all fans could be seen hooting and dancing along with him doing the Zigzag step, crowding the star for selfies.
He shared an image from his car amidst the pub crawl where we could see the star's eyes in the rear view mirror and he aptly captioned it: "Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa.." After a late night promotion and interaction with fans, the star had an early morning as he jetted off to Dubai for a football event.
After 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' releases on May 20, Kartik will be seen in big ticket films like 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant
Bagga seeks stay on arrest warrant issued by Mohali court on...
Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga’s arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant
AAP accuses BJP and its governments of protecting its 'goon'...
LPG price hiked by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,000 mark in most places
Second increase in LPG rates in just over six weeks. Prices ...
CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case
Searches carried out at three properties of Amargarh MLA in ...
Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids
Amargarh legislator claims he is not involved in family busi...