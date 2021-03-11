Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi are working together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Twitter/@aapkadharam

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 11

Dharmendrais working with Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On Wednesday, the legendary actor shared an adorable picture with Shabana Azmi. In the photo, Dharmendra is romantically looking at Shabana Azmi as he holds her in his arms. Shabana, who seems shy, is smiling and the two look so much in love in this new still from their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Sharing it on twitter, Dharmendra wrote, “Ishq hai Mujhe Camere se … aur Camere ko …. Shaid mujh se.”

Take a look at the tweet:

One look at the picture and the fans can’t keep calm. In no time, they flooded the comments section of the incredible post. A user wrote, “aur humko bhi aapse ishq hai ...” Another fan wrote, “Camera Khushqismat hai jisko apko apni ankhon mei bher leney ka Sherf hansil hua.” A fan just tagged Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini in his comment. One twitter user reacted, Yeh woh naam hai jisse har Actress ko bhi pyar tha...aaj bhi hai. Mujhe nahin lagta romance aur simplicity ke matter mai aap se koi aur Actor agay nikal jayega.”

Fans also inquired about Dharmendra’s health and they wished him a long life.

Dharmendra was working on the film when he experienced back pain and was rushed to a hospital. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after he had a muscle pull while shooting. He was discharged on May 2, after which he shared a video on Twitter where he said, "Friends, I have learnt the lesson. Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull (in the) back. So, I have to go to the hospital. I am back with your good wishes and blessings so don't worry, now I will be very careful. Love you all."

Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Dharmendra will also be seen in Apne 2, which features his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His grandson Karan Deol will also join the family in the sequel of the popular 2007 film.

#Dharmendra #shabana azmi

PRTC buses involved in 576 major accidents in 5 years