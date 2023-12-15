Dharmendra's net worth includes multi-crore properties, culinary ventures and agricultural land

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 15

Dharmendra, the stalwart of Bollywood with a career spanning over six decades, has not only etched his name in cinematic history but has also amassed a staggering wealth of Rs 335 crore, according to recent reports. The veteran actor, who made his debut in 1960, has been an integral part of over 300 movies, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Beyond the silver screen, Dharmendra has diversified his portfolio, venturing into the culinary and hospitality business. In 2022, he entered the restaurant industry with the establishment of Garam Dharam Dhaba, a testament to his enduring popularity. Adding another feather to his cap, he inaugurated He-Man on the Karnal Highway, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit.

Reports indicate that Dharmendra's real estate holdings are as illustrious as his cinematic journey. Owning properties valued at over Rs 17 crore in Maharashtra, the actor has also invested in both agricultural and non-agricultural lands in the state, amounting to Rs 88 lakh and Rs 52 lakh, respectively. Notably, he has collaborated with a chain of restaurants to develop a sprawling 30-bedroom resort on a 12-acre plot near his Lonavala farmhouse, as reported in a 2015 Economic Times article.

In the realm of cinema, Dharmendra continues to be a sought-after actor, commanding a fee of approximately Rs 5 crore per film. Recent reports suggest that his annual income surpasses Rs 12 crore, attesting to his enduring star power.

Having delivered iconic performances in films like ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Sholay’, and ‘Dream Girl’, Dharmendra remains a cinematic legend. In 2023, he showcased his versatility by starring in the romantic comedy-family drama film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, directed by Karan Johar, alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. His foray into director Basith Ahmed Khan's scientific drama film, ‘Love Nation’, further underscores his commitment to diverse roles.

The veteran actor is set to reunite with his sons, Bobby and Sunny Deol, in a much-anticipated sequel to ‘Apne’, promising yet another chapter in the enduring legacy of the Deol family on the silver screen.

