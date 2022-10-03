DisappointingAdipurush trends as netizens troll poor VFX, say 'Saif looking more like Khilji than Raavan

Mumbai, October 3

The highly anticipated teaser of the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' was unveiled in Ayodhya recently, in line with the film's theme of the Ramayan. Although the teaser has managed to create a buzz around the film, the cost at which it has done so is something which might worry the makers. The film's teaser is being mercilessly trolled on social media by the netizens.

The makers of 'Adipurush', which has been directed by Om Raut, have spent a fortune on the visual effects. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of over INR 400 crores, most of which has been spent on the VFX but, it seems like the output is far from what the audience was expecting.

People on the Internet are venting their anger after being disappointed by the VFX.

The teaser has sparked a memefest on Twitter and Instagram as the memers as having a field day.

One user wrote on the Internet, "Hiring Vfx artist from team 'Oh My Friend Ganesha (sic)." Calling it a "Pogo" film over its cartoonish look, many people have called out Prabhas for not improving his fitness and using body enhancement through computer graphics.

One Twitter user wrote, "700 cr Temple Run (laughing emojis)."

Another one wrote, "Exclusive: #Adipurush satellite rights bagged by POGO channel". "#disappointed with #Adipurush trailer.

Only a director like Rajamouli can do justice and portray Shri Ram the way Hindus would want. All others want to mint money on the name of Shri Ram. Plus I don't want to watch (sic)."

Here are some of the many tweets:

Everyone reaction right now after watching 500cr spent on Ravan's Stylish hair, Prabhas fake abs#Adipurush #DisappointingAdipurish #Disappointed pic.twitter.com/Zp96pL60A9 — Sameer (@Sameerr_009) October 2, 2022

Y is everything looking dark and blue instead it should have been rich and colorful. This looks more of a dracula kind of movie but not ramayan, it's more of a gorilla warfare but not vanara sena and 500cr for this kinda 3rd class output #DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/4EbCeiqTnW — S A N T O S H G O T T A P U (@santosh_sg07) October 3, 2022

The Whole India right now is hugely #disappointed after seeing #DisappointingAdipurish teaser ... But Bollywood will remain busy promoting Taimur one way or other as money is flowing through Ancestors of Taimur Only. Now Even Ramayana is not spared. Too much love 72 hoors pic.twitter.com/Q13C9jK1MH — Indic Spectrum (@IndicSpectrum) October 3, 2022

Ravan had a Pushpak vahan to travel not a demon bat not even he was demon he was Brahmin and most religious personality #BoycottAadipurush #BoycottbollywoodCompletely #boycottTSeries #DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/IveVJvjYtR — Anamika🌜✨ (@maa_ki_ladoo) October 3, 2022

Ravan was one of the most learned scholars of the Treta Yug. Ye kya bana diya Ravan ko?🤦🏻‍♂️#DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/ikLuTZprEI — Ashish Kumar (@AshishK58r) October 3, 2022

Ravan had a Pushpak vahan to travel not a demon bat not even he was demon he was Brahmin and most religious personality #BoycottAadipurush #BoycottbollywoodCompletely #boycottTSeries #DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/v4jNtp3s7F — Rishabh Indraniya (@Mr_Indraniya) October 3, 2022

They tried their best to make Ramayana as fictional story.

Bollywood still thinking Ramayana as a fictional story. Shame!!#DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/FAYES4ttwg — The Wolverine (@WolverineBhau) October 3, 2022

What nonsense #Ravana has been shown in #Adipurush



Believe it or not #Ravana was a great king and a great ruler.



He was a big devotee of lord #Shiva



Please stop this muslimification of all history characters. #DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/MPgNLzuW9z — QueenB🇮🇳 (@iBhagavathi) October 3, 2022

Dear makers he is Ravan not Khilji #DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/WJDpQcqZ7O — Anubhav Pandey🚩🇮🇳 (@Anubhav86781841) October 3, 2022

This movie is an insult to Ramayan

Firstly why are Ravan and Hanuman not wearing Mukut?

What kind of hair cut is Saif given?he’s looking like Khilji

Ravan was one of d wisest Bramhin can't see his Janva

Pls stop hurting our sentiments

#DisappointingAdipurish #AadiPurush pic.twitter.com/JUmBw3uwuC — darpanshxrma (@darpanshxrma) October 3, 2022

There are also some genuine fans, who want the makers to rework the graphics and save the film from impending doom as it releases in 2023. One such user wrote on Instagram, "I hope they push the release by a year and hope that some wonder kid from Red Chillies VFX (Shah Rukh Khan owned VFX studio) or Prime Focus (again a renowned VFX studio) bless them by coming on board and make this abomination at least watchable on a big screen)."

IANS

#Adipurush #prabhas #saif ali khan