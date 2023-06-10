Her hands are full

Rasika Dugal has commenced shooting for a new web show in the City of Lakes—Udaipur.

The actor flew to Udaipur in the first week of June to begin the first schedule, which will extend until the first week of July. Subsequently, the shooting will move to Mumbai in August for the second schedule.

Rasika shared her enthusiasm for the new endeavour on social media, where she posted a picture of her reading the script against a stunning backdrop.

Among her upcoming releases is the Amazon Prime supernatural thriller Adhura. Rasika has recently completed shooting for the third season of Mirzapur, which is also due to release this year. Her other upcoming projects include Spike: Sports Drama, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Black Comedy Thriller, Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy, and Little Thomas: Dramedy.

Moreover, Rasika is set to reprise her role for the third season of Delhi Crime.